India’s scorching summer brings earnings boost for these stocks

A blistering summer gripping a significant portion of India is fueling optimism of higher earnings for one segment of the nation’s $4.8 trillion stock market.

Varun Beverages Ltd. and Havells India Ltd. are among eight producers of aerated drinks, power generators and appliances such as refrigerators and fans that have seen an average increase of 6.3 per cent in their 12-month ahead earnings per share estimate since early April, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

In contrast, earnings upgrades for the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index have slowed to 2.7 per cent from over 4 per cent in the previous quarter.

“Heat waves are accelerating the penetration of many cooling products like air conditioners and refrigerators,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, a hedge fund manager at ASK Group. “We will see sustained earnings growth in these companies as demand is robust, but it will be important to see if it reflects in margins too.”