Iran-Israel flashpoint causes rout as Sensex, Nifty fall

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 73,399.78 on Monday. During intra-day trading, it fell 929.74 points (1.25 per cent) to 73,315.16. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5.19 lakh crore to Rs 3.94 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the Nifty on the National Stock Exchange declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 22,272.50.