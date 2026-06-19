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IT stocks hit hard after Accenture trims full-year revenue guidance; Infosys tanks 8.5%

The BSE IT index tanked 5.18%.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 06:34 IST
Business NewsMarketsAccentureIT stocks

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