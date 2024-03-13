ITC shares jump over 4%; Mcap soars by over Rs 22k crore

New Delhi: Shares of ITC were in the limelight on Wednesday, climbing over 4 per cent and adding Rs 22,890.82 crore to its market valuation, amid stake sale news.

The stock of the FMCG player zoomed 8.59 per cent to Rs 439 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 422.40, up 4.49 per cent.

Shares of the company jumped 8.29 per cent to Rs 438 during the day on the NSE. The stock ended at Rs 422, a gain of 4.33 per cent.