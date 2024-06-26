India's J P Morgan bond index entry to suck $11 billion from South Africa, Poland and Thailand

India's imminent inclusion in the world's most widely followed emerging market bond index, J P Morgan's GBI-EM, is expected to draw a combined Rs 91,820 crore ($11 billion) away from South Africa, Poland and Thailand's local markets, the bank's analysts have estimated.

The Wall Street lender said India's entry, which starts on Friday and will take 10 months to complete, was likely to pull Rs 39,232 crore ($4.7 billion) from South Africa, Rs 27,546 crore ($3.3 billion) from Poland and Rs 26,712 crore ($3.2 billion) from Thailand.

It will also pull Rs 24,207 crore ($2.9 billion) and Rs 20,868 crore ($2.5 billion) from the Czech Republic and Chile respectively, it added.

"For EM-dedicated investors, we view India's index inclusion as a zero-sum game and expect outflows from other EM local bond markets to accommodate," J P Morgan's strategists led by Michael Harrison said in a note.

On a broader level, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) area is estimated to see the largest regional hit to index weight.