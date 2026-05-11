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Jewellery stocks tumble; Sky Gold slumps over 12%

In the short-term, the appeal may slow discretionary purchases, particularly in jewellery demand.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:31 IST
Business NewsMarketsjewellery

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