Kotak Mahindra Bank shares decline over 4%; hit 52-week low

New Delhi: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday declined over 4 per cent after the company announced that its joint managing director K V S Manian, a veteran at the lender, has stepped down with immediate effect.

The private sector lender's stock tanked 4.38 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 1,552.55 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 4.40 per cent to Rs 1,552.40 -- the 52-week low.

Manian, who had been with the lender for nearly three decades, was elevated in a management rejig in January.

The surprising news of the departure came days after the RBI put severe business restrictions on the lender, including stopping it from selling new credit cards for shortcomings in its tech architecture.