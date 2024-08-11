LIC to invest around Rs 1.30 lakh crore in stock market in FY25

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty has said that the corporation is looking to make fresh investments of around Rs 1.30 lakh crore in equities during the current financial year.

During April-June FY25, the insurance behemoth made an investment of about Rs 38,000 crore in shares as against Rs 23,300 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC earned a profit of Rs 15,500 crore from its investments in equity markets during the first quarter. The profit from its investment was higher by 13.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.