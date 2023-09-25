Macro data, IPO action to trend on Dalal Street this week

In the past week, Nifty fell 2.6% or 518 points to close below the 20K-mark at 19,674 levels. This was the biggest fall in the last seven months. The broader market too witnessed profit booking with Nifty Midcap 100/Nifty Smallcap 100 down 1.7% and 2.5% respectively. Except for PSU banks, all the sectors ended in red. Financials, Realty and Metals saw profit booking to the tune of 4%. Foreign institutional investors sold more than Rs 7,000 core (data for September 18-21) which also put pressure on the market.



PSU Banks rallied more than 3% after reports that Indian bonds would be included in the JP Morgan emerging debt market index from June, 2024. The inclusion of domestic bond in global bond index is a welcome development which would boost confidence of global investors in the Indian economy and could result in sharp inflows in the government debt market in FY25.



Though the secondary market is witnessing selling pressure, the initial public offering (IPO) market continues to buzz with listing of five companies last week, including Jupiter Life Line, EMS Ltd, RR Kabel, Samhi Hotels and Zaggle Prepaid. On the other hand, Yatra, Sai Silk, Manoj Vaibhav Gems & Jewellers and Signature Global were open for subscription. This week again we will see IPOs of JSW infra, Valiant Laboratories and Updater Services hitting the street.



Globally, the uncertain cues continued to dent investor sentiments. US Fed last week despite a rate pause, hinted at more rate hike in future which led to spike in US bond yields to a significant 17-year high. The two-year US Treasury yield reached 5.2%, while the 10-year Treasury yield neared a high of 4.5%. Oil prices too continue to remain above $90/barrel which is raising inflation concerns.



Thus, uncertain global cues and persistent selling by FIIs are likely to keep markets under pressure in the near term. We suggest investors to have higher allocation towards defensive and large-caps, till the headwinds prevail.



(The author heads retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)

