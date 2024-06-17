Markets’ bull-run to continue this week on positive macro trends

The government is also discussing incorporation of petroleum products into Goods and Service Tax. Further, the petroleum ministry is also on track to reach its 20% ethanol blending target by 2025. Most of the sugar stocks gained after media reports that the centre is considering raising the minimum sale price for the 2024-25 season. Fertiliser stocks also saw buying interest after the Prime Minister released the latest installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.