Markets climb in early trade after two days of decline amid rally in US equities

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday after two days of plunge, tracking a rally in the US markets, amid hopes of rates cut by the Fed in September.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 144.92 points to 79,100.95 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 57.5 points to 24,196.50.

From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and NTPC were the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.