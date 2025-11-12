Menu
Markets climb in early trade on firm global cues, India-US trade deal optimism

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark increased by 464.66 points, or 0.55%, to 84,335.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 134.70 points, or 0.52%, to 25,829.65.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 04:44 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 04:44 IST
