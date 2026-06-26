Markets closed for Muharram today

<p>Indian stock, currency, and commodities <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/markets">markets </a>will remain shut on June 26, Friday on account of Muharram. </p><p>Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on June 29 (Monday).</p><p>Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced on Thursday as softening crude oil prices and a rally in global markets boosted investor sentiment.</p><p>Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to settle at 94.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices continued to slide.</p>