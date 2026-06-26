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Markets closed for Muharram today

Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on June 29 (Monday).
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 04:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeForexMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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