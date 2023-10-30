Markets continue eyeing earnings as global headwinds get stronger

On the domestic front, mixed Q2 results, continued FIIs selling, rising oil prices and near record high rupee-dollar rate at above 83, did little to soothe markets. But on the positive side, few agencies have upgraded India’s rating which did add some positivity. Even the quarterly earnings have been mostly in line with expectation while few heavyweights like Maruti, Cipla and Dr Reddy announced strong numbers towards the end.