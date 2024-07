Markets continued to rally on Thursday after Sensex topped the 80,300-mark and Nifty crossed 24,350 levels in the opening trade.

This comes after benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time, while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends.

More to follow....