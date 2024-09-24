Markets decline in early trade after three days of record rally

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after three days of record rally amid emergence of profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.54 points to 84,716.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 52.2 points to 25,886.85.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.