Markets decline in early trade on weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday in tandem with a weak trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 281.74 points to 80,902.19. The NSE Nifty declined 81.45 points to 24,770.70.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended significantly lower on Friday.