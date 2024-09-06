Markets decline in early trade on weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 233.98 points to 81,967.18 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 60 points to 25,085.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.