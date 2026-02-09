Menu
Markets end higher on trade deal optimism; Sensex reclaims 84k-mark

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to close at 84,065.75. During the day, the benchmark surged 734.28 points, or 0.87%, to hit an intraday high of 84,314.68.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 10:47 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 10:47 IST
