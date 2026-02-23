Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Markets extend gains as investors cheer US court tariff verdict; Sensex climbs 480 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 479.95 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 83,294.66. During the session, the benchmark jumped 671.44 points, or 0.81%, to hit an intraday high of 83,486.15.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us