<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-markets">Stock markets </a>fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 852.49 points, as crude oil prices once again breached the $100 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran negotiations.</p><p>Sustained foreign fund outflows, along with a weak trend in Asian and European equities, also unnerved investors.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 77,664. During the day, it slumped 942.31 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 77,574.18.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05.</p><p>From the Sensex pack, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.</p><p>In contrast, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics were the winners.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.89 per cent higher at $103.8 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Indian markets extended their losing streak, with the Nifty witnessing back-to-back bearish sessions and correcting over 400 points across the last two trading days. The price action reflects a clear shift in market tone - from resilience to risk aversion -as global uncertainties intensify and domestic triggers fail to provide immediate support," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>The primary driver of today's decline remains the sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in West Asia, he noted.</p><p>"Concerns surrounding disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have significantly dented investor confidence, introducing a fresh layer of uncertainty into global markets. This has directly translated into a spike in crude oil prices. For an import-dependent economy like India, this creates a dual pressure, rising inflation expectations and stress on corporate margins," Hariprasad said.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,078.36 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi ended higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.</p><p>Markets in Europe were quoting lower in mid-session deals.</p><p>"Domestic equities witnessed a broad-based decline, as elevated crude prices above $100 per barrel, amid the impasse in US-Iran negotiations, continued to weigh on sentiment. The risk-off mood was further intensified by weak global cues, persistent FII outflows, and a depreciating rupee alongside higher US Treasury yields," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>US markets ended higher in overnight trade on Wednesday.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 756.84 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 78,516.49. The Nifty dropped 198.50 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end at 24,378.10.</p>