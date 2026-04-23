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Markets extend losses as crude hits $100 amid US-Iran imbroglio; Sensex tanks 852 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points, or 1.09%, to settle at 77,664. During the day, it slumped 942.31 points, or 1.20%, to 77,574.18.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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