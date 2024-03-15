Markets fall after a day's breather on weak global market trends, foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined nearly 1 per cent on Friday after a day's breather amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 453.85 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak beginning. During the day, the benchmark tanked 612.46 points or 0.83 per cent to 72,484.82.

The NSE Nifty dropped 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the green.