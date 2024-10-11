Markets fall in early trade

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday amid volatility and mixed trends in global markets.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a negative note and slipped 62.90 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 81,548.51 in early trade.</p>.<p>Showing a similar trend, the broader Nifty fell 64.1 points to 24,934.35.</p>.<p>From the 30 Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the gainers.</p>.RBI clears appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank.<p>"Market is likely to remain volatile in the near-term alternating between FII selling and DII buying. Attractive valuations in other markets, particularly in Chinese stocks, will facilitate further selling by FIIs in India since Indian valuations are elevated," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.</p>.<p>Concerns of earnings downgrades in H2 FY25 render Indian valuations difficult to sustain.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading higher whereas Shanghai quoting in the negative territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Thursday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent Crude decreased 0.33 per cent to USD 79.14 a barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,926.61 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,878.33 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>"Lot of stock-specific action can be expected in the coming days in response to the second quarter results. Banking and IT are likely to post reasonably good results," Vijayakumar said.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points to settle at 81,611.41, while the NSE Nifty climbed 16.50 points to close at 24,998.45.</p>