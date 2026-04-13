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Markets likely to see positive momentum

Last week, markets staged a powerful rebound, with gains broad-based across segments. The Nifty-50 surged 5.9%—its best weekly rally in five years—and reclaimed the 24,000 mark.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:50 IST
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