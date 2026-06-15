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Markets likely to witness uptrend this week

However, given how often this conflict has seen hopes rise and fade, markets are likely to stay cautious until a formal agreement is signed and holds.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:54 IST
Business NewsMarketstrends

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