Markets likely to witness uptrend this week

<p>Indian equities may witness an uptrend this week as easing concerns surrounding the US-Iran conflict improve global risk sentiment. Crude oil has fallen sharply to around $88/bbl (as of Friday evening) — its lowest in nearly two months — after reports indicated that the US and Iran are close to a deal to end the war. This reflects a sharp cooling in tensions from the $97 levels seen earlier last week. However, given how often this conflict has seen hopes rise and fade, markets are likely to stay cautious until a formal agreement is signed and holds. A durable resolution would be a strong positive catalyst — easing crude prices, supporting the rupee, and improving overall sentiment.</p>.<p>Earlier, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.25% — its first hike since 2023 — citing inflation risks from rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions. This is a sign that the energy shock is now feeding into global monetary policy. Markets will also watch the US Fed’s FOMC meeting, where rates are expected to remain unchanged, but commentary could turn more hawkish — with the Fed signalling it wants the oil-driven inflation shock to fade before considering any rate cuts. US CPI data, due before the meeting, could further influence this tone. In India, May CPI and WPI inflation data will also be closely watched, particularly amid elevated crude prices and rupee weakness, as any upside surprise could temper rate cut expectations for the RBI.</p>.Oil marketing companies surge as crude drops sharply.<p>Last week, the Nifty 50 gained 1.1% week-on-week, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.02% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.5%. Among sectors, Nifty Private Bank was the top gainer, rising 5.1%, followed by Bank Nifty, which gained 4.2%. On the downside, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were the worst performers, falling 5.1% and 4.4%, respectively.</p>.<p>Crude oil remained the key variable driving market sentiment during the week. Brent swung sharply — touching nearly $97/bbl before pulling back to around $88, its lowest in nearly two months, on growing hopes of a US-Iran resolution. With crude now sustaining below $90, India could see meaningful relief on the current account, inflation and the fiscal deficit simultaneously. The rupee has found some stability around Rs 95/USD, offering a degree of comfort after last month’s record lows, though a durable recovery will depend on crude holding these lower levels and FII outflows abating.</p>.<p>Banking stocks remained in focus following the RBI’s twin forex measures aimed at boosting dollar inflows and stabilising the rupee. Banks can now raise FCNR(B) deposits (3-5 year tenor) and swap them into rupees with the RBI at zero hedging cost, prompting most large banks to raise FCNR(B) deposit rates from 3-4% to 6-7% — making this an attractive option for NRI depositors. Separately, banks can hedge eligible overseas borrowings (ECBs) with the RBI at a flat 1.5% versus the usual 3.5-4%, cutting borrowing costs by 200-250 basis points. Together, these measures could bring in $40-50 billion of forex inflows over FY27, with banks having a large NRI customer base.</p>.<p>In a significant energy policy move, the government waived excise duty on higher ethanol-petrol blends (E22 to E30, containing 22-30% ethanol), having already hit its E20 target five years early and saved over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in forex since 2014. This is a structural push to make higher blends commercially viable for refiners, while supporting ethanol producers, sugar companies and farmers. The government also launched E85 fuel — 85% ethanol, priced Rs 20/litre cheaper than regular petrol — with plans to scale to 5,000 outlets by 2027, a meaningful step toward cutting India’s crude import dependence.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Head of Research, Wealth Management, MOFSL)</em></p>