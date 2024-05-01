'Markets may extend rally this month on strong domestic eco, current govt's potential re-election'

"Going forward, if the corporate earnings of the remaining companies display a positive sentiment then the markets are likely to continue their bullish sentiment," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice-president of Master Capital Service Ltd, said.

"Markets have surged to record highs due to various factors. Firstly, the positive market sentiment, driven by strong prospects for the Indian economy, has bolstered investors' confidence.

"Expectations of imminent rate cuts have further encouraged investors to buy Indian stocks despite recent corrections. We forecast the Nifty 50 to maintain a positive bias, considering historical trends of rallies during general election years and projecting a gradual ascent," Suman Bannerjee, CIO of hedge fund Hedonova, said.

The BSE Sensex hit its all-time peak of 75,124.28 on April 9 this year. The index breached the historic 75,000 mark for the first time on the same day.

On April 10, the 30-share BSE benchmark settled above the 75,000 mark for the first time.