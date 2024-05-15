Markets rally for fourth day running in early trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, rallying for the fourth day running, amid buying in Reliance Industries and ITC along with a firm trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 138.53 points to 73,243.14 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 60.7 points to 22,278.55.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.