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Markets rebound 1% on buying in financial counters, rally in global peers; Sensex jumps 900 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 275.50 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 24,050.60.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 11:13 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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