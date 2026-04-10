<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Friday, propelled by buying in banking counters and a positive trend in global equities.</p>.<p>Investor sentiment improved amid hopes of further easing in the West Asia crisis ahead of US-Iran negotiations and lower crude prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>After staying in the positive territory throughout the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex later jumped 918.60 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 77,550.25. During the day, it surged 990.85 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,622.50.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 275.50 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 24,050.60.</p>.<p>The positive trend was led by buying in banking, auto and financial stocks, while IT counters saw some profit booking after TCS' financial results.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the laggards.</p>.Markets rebound nearly 1% on buying in power, banking stocks; Sensex jumps 650 points.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.</p>.<p>European markets were trading in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Thursday.</p>.<p>"Indian equity markets closed the week's final session on a positive note, with the Nifty experiencing a range-bound session with a bullish bias, gaining over 1 per cent as investors carefully priced in expectations of progress from the upcoming US-Iran negotiations, even as the ceasefire continued to remain uncertain.</p>.<p>"However, markets maintained a firm undertone," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Global markets shared a similarly constructive sentiment, with the US, European, and Asian indices all in the green zone, with Asian markets leading the gains, he added.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.57 per cent to USD 96.47 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,711.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 955.90 crore.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex dropped 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65. The Nifty declined 222.25 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 23,775.10.</p>