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Markets rebound in early trade after two days of decline

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 182.42 points to 76,661.36 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 49.90 points to 23,916.85.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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