Markets rebound in early trade after two days of decline

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-market">Sensex and Nifty </a>rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after two days of decline amid a positive trend in global markets and buying in auto stocks.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 182.42 points to 76,661.36 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 49.90 points to 23,916.85.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were among the major winners.</p>.Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 183.5; 19-kg cylinder to now cost Rs 2,930 in Delhi.<p>Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while South Korea's Kospi traded lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong.</p>.<p>US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Global cues remain constructive. Wall Street concluded its strongest quarter since 2020 on a firm footing, with the Dow Jones closing at a record 52,319, while a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted the Nasdaq by 1.5 per cent and the S&P 500 by 0.8 per cent," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>Asian markets are trading with a positive bias, led by Japan's Nikkei, which climbed over 1.6 per cent to fresh record highs on AI-driven technology optimism, he added.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.40 per cent higher at USD 73.24 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 76,478.67. The Nifty dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75.</p>