Markets rebound nearly 1% on buying in power, banking stocks; Sensex jumps 650 points

Snapping its three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 650.39 points, or 0.79%, to close at 83,277.15.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:10 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 11:10 IST
