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Markets rebound on softening crude oil prices; Sensex jumps 790 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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