Markets rebound on softening crude oil prices; Sensex jumps 790 points

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, propelled by softening crude oil prices and hectic buying in bank, financial and IT shares.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 76,991.22. During the day, it surged 989.69 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 77,190.37.</p>.Sensex dives over 600 points after 5-day rally dragged by IT stocks, renewed geopolitical uncertainty.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65.</p><p>From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.</p><p>In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.69 per cent to USD 75.78 per barrel.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>A senior US official has said that the United States and India are "very, very close" to concluding a historic bilateral trade deal that will open the 1.4 billion-strong Indian market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms.</p><p>"Indian equity markets rebounded sharply from the previous session's sell-off, led by strong gains in banking stocks and a recovery in the IT sector. Sentiment improved as easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a further decline in crude oil prices helped restore risk appetite and support broader market participation," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi climbed over 3 per cent after a steep decline in the previous trading session. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also settled higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.</p>.Vedanta's four demerged entities debut on BSE, NSE.<p>Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.</p><p>US markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.21 per cent, and the S&P 500 dropped 1.44 per cent.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex tanked 893.39 points, or 1.16 per cent, to settle at 76,200.68. The Nifty dropped 278.80 points, or 1.16 per cent, to end at 23,824.10.</p>