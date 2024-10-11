Home
Markets settle lower ahead of key macro data

Sensex fell 230.05 points to close at 81,381.36 while Nifty slipped 34.20 points to end at 24,964.25.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:03 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 11:03 IST
