Markets settle lower ahead of key macro data

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of key macro data.</p><p>Besides, a mixed trend in global equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also hit investors' sentiment, traders said.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 81,381.36. During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37 per cent to a low of 81,304.15.</p>.SEBI slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on NSE Data and Analytics.<p>The NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,964.25. It hit an intraday low of 24,920.05.</p><p>From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones were among the laggards.</p><p>The government is scheduled to release IIP data later in the day.</p><p>On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Titan were among the gainers.</p><p>In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were closed in green territory, while Shanghai and Seoul ended in the red.</p><p>European markets were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Thursday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent Crude fell 0.77 per cent to USD 78.79 a barrel.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,926.61 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,878.33 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points to settle at 81,611.41, while the NSE Nifty climbed 16.50 points to close at 24,998.45.</p>