Markets settle on flat note in muted trade

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday in a lacklusture trade as investors opted to book profits after the recent record rally in equities.

Weak cues from Asian markets also added to the muted trend in domestic equities.

After beginning the trade on a weak note, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 36.22 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 79,960.38. During the day, it went lower by 264.77 points or 0.33 per cent to 79,731.83.