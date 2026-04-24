<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday, falling for the third consecutive day, as a sharp rally in crude prices and massive selling in IT counters weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.</p>.<p>Unabated foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in global markets amid prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz added to the gloom.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 76,664.21. During the day, it plunged 1,260.13 points or 1.62 per cent to 76,403.87.</p>.<p>The wider gauge NSE Nifty slumped 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95.</p>.<p>"Indian equity markets extended their decline for a third consecutive session, as renewed risk-off sentiment weighed on investor confidence. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, coupled with persistent weakness in the IT sector, continued to pressure an already fragile market backdrop.</p>.<p>"Volatility also increased, with the India VIX rising 6 per cent, reflecting heightened fear and uncertainty amid the prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with no meaningful signs of de-escalation," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>From the Sensex constituents, Infosys dived 7.09 per cent after its revenue growth forecast for FY27 came in lower than market expectations.</p>.<p>On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.</p>.<p>Trent, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the winners.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.17 per cent higher at $107.3 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,254.71 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading lower in afternoon trade.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Thursday.</p>.<p>"The Indian equity market extended its profit-booking streak, pressured by heightening geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a sharp rally in crude oil prices, and a weakening rupee. IT stocks led the decline following disappointing quarterly earnings, while selling pressure was broad-based across sectors. FIIs returned to net selling again after a brief spell of inflows," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 852.49 points or 1.09 per cent to settle at 77,664. The Nifty dropped 205.05 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 24,173.05. </p>