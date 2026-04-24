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Markets slump for 3rd day on surging oil prices, massive selling in IT stocks; Sensex drops 1k points

Unabated foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in global markets amid prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz added to the gloom.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:58 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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