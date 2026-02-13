Menu
Markets tank over 1% in early trade; IT stocks lead the fall

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 05:14 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 05:14 IST
