Markets to be guided by quarterly earnings, global trends in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

"This is a truncated trading week following a holiday on Monday and on Friday. Traders should stay light as earnings season would get in full swing leading to stock-specific actions largely. Moreover, interest rate decisions of the BoJ and the ECB is due this week along with the US GDP and PMI data which would have an influence on the global rate cut trajectory," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.