Markets to consolidate in truncated trading week

Over the past few days, Nifty has been volatile on account of weak global cues, although there was some recovery towards the end of the week. India Volatility Index descended, showing an easing of cautiousness and improvement in sentiments. Despite that, Nifty ended the week with a loss of 350 points (1.4%) at 24,368 levels. Broader markets witnessed similar selling pressure with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 down 1.3% and 2.1% respectively. Except for defensive sectors like FMCG and Pharma, all sectors witnessing profit booking.