Markets to track global cues; may witness gradual up-move ahead of Lok Sabha poll results: Analysts

New Delhi: Equity markets may witness a gradual up-move this week with some volatility as both election and earnings season are nearing their end, analysts said, adding that global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would hold significance in dictating investors' sentiment.

Benchmark indices, which had a record-breaking rally last week, would also track global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend.

The monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday may also fuel volatility in markets.

"We have reached the final curtain for the Q4 earnings season. Many companies, including names like Tata Steel, will release their financial results this week. Positive earnings from the final quarter could provide strength to the market to continue its bullish momentum.

"We are very close to the Lok Sabha election results, and the election verdict will give a boost to FII flows," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.