Markets to watch Fed meeting as rate cut hopes recede

Domestic market failed to maintain their positive momentum last week amid intense selling seen in mid and small-caps. Sentiments got dampened after SEBI warned of froth in small and midcaps. Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has also asked funds to moderate inflows into small and midcap funds and conduct internal stress tests for them with regards to the time needed to liquidate 25-50% of the portfolio. These results are mandated to be disclosed by the 15th of each month. This added to the ongoing concerns and led to profit booking.