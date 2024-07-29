Markets to watch interest rates decisions this week

Contrary to market expectations, there were no major changes in rural spending allocation for FY25 budget estimates compared to the interim budget estimates, which remained at Rs 5.6 lakh crore. In a surprising move, the government increased long-term capital gain tax from 10% to 12.5% and short-term capital gains taxes from 15% to 20%. It also raised the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for the Futures & Options (F&O) segment, and made significant changes to the taxation of other asset classes. Despite initial concerns in equity markets over the proposed increase in capital gains taxes, they recovered sharply.