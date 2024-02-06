Markets trade firm on buying in IT stocks

After a firm beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 243.4 points to 71,974.82 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 72.9 points to 21,844.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Maruti, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel climbed over 2 per cent after the company on Monday posted 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of growth in high value customers.