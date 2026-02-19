<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but soon turned in the negative territory, amid selling pressure in services and consumer durables stocks.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,979.36 in early deals. The NSE Nifty went up 65.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,885.30.</p><p>However, both the benchmark indices soon pared early gains, with the Sensex quoting 131.07 points lower at 83,603.18, and the Nifty down 30.70 points at 25,788.65.</p><p>Among the Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ITC, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.</p>.TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI to build AI infra and roll out joint solutions in market.<p>On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were trading in the green territory.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained nearly 1 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China remained closed for Lunar New Year holidays.</p><p>The US equities market closed higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors were also the net buyers of stocks worth Rs 440.34 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to USD 70.61 per barrel.</p><p>On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 283.29 points to settle at 83,734.25, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 93.95 points to close at 25,819.35.</p>