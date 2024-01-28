Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms erode by Rs 1.16 lakh cr; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Of the top-10 most-valued firms, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, ITC and State Bank of India were the laggards, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers.