Mcap of BSE-listed firms climb to fresh all-time high of Rs 319.10 lakh crore

"The domestic market initially opened with a lacklustre performance, influenced by weak global cues. However, as the day progressed, a decline in US bond yields and crude oil prices injected some positivity into the market. This optimism was most prominent in banking stocks. Interestingly, mid-and small-cap stocks managed to retain investor interest even though their valuations are relatively high," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.