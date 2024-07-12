Mcap of BSE-listed firms hit fresh record peak; investors' wealth jumps Rs 1.17 lakh crore

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared to a new lifetime high of Rs 452.38 lakh crore on Friday, with investors' wealth rising Rs 1.17 lakh crore, amid a rally in equities where the Sensex hit its fresh all-time peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 80,519.34. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points or 1.24 per cent to hit an all-time peak of 80,893.51.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,52,38,553.68 crore

Investors' wealth also climbed Rs 1.17 lakh crore.