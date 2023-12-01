Nifty at record high; Sensex jumps over 300 points

'The market momentum which pushed the Nifty up by 6 per cent in November is likely to be sustained since the incoming data and news are positive. First, the Q2 FY24 GDP growth rate at 7.6 per cent has surpassed expectations. Second, the exit polls results indicate a high possibility of political stability after the general elections. The market will appreciate this,' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.