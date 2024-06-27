Nifty hits 24k level; Sensex breaches historic 79,000-mark

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rallied on Thursday, with the Sensex breaching the historic 79,000-mark and the Nifty hitting the 24,000-level for the first time ever, amid buying in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 512.68 points to hit its new lifetime peak of 79,186.93 after falling in early trade, helped by buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries.

The Nifty also bounced back, rising 146.45 points to hit its fresh all-time high of 24,015.25.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.