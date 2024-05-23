Nifty hits all-time peak; Sensex climbs over 800 points

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rallied on Thursday, with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak and the Sensex climbing over 800 points after the RBI approved the highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the government and supported by buying in blue chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The NSE Nifty went up by 262.85 points or 1.16 per cent to 22,860.65— its record peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex regained the 75,000 level. It climbed 844.3 points or 1.13 per cent to 75,065.36. The 30-share benchmark index is just 60 points away from its all-time high level.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, NTPC and JSW Steel were among the laggards.