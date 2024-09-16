Nifty hits fresh all-time high in early trade; Sensex climbs 181 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high level, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 180.92 points to 83,071.86 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 55.1 points to 25,411.60. Later, the NSE benchmark jumped 89.2 points to hit a new record peak of 25,445.70.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards.