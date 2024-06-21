Nifty hits fresh record peak; Sensex climbs over 300 points in early trade

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rallied in early trade on Friday, with the NSE Nifty hitting a fresh all-time peak, helped by buying in IT stocks and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.52 points to 77,808.45 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 100.1 points to hit a record peak of 23,667.10.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.